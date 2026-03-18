Something Big Is Happening Inside Palantir's Business

Key Points

Palantir’s commercial business is accelerating.

AI deployment is driving demand.

Commercial adoption could expand Palantir’s long-term growth prospects.

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Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) just reported another strong quarter. Revenue surged, contracts hit record levels, and demand for artificial intelligence software continues to grow.

But the most interesting detail in the earnings report wasn't the revenue number. It was where the growth was coming from.

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For years, investors mostly viewed Palantir as a government contractor. Its software powered defense, intelligence, and national security systems. That work remains important today, but something new is happening inside the company's business.

And that's Palantir's commercial business.

The commercial business is taking off

One of the most interesting things in the latest earnings report was the surge in Palantir's U.S. commercial business.

For the whole year of 2025, the company reported U.S. commercial revenue growth of 109% year over year to $1.5 billion, a stunning acceleration for an enterprise software company at this scale. Compared with the U.S. government, revenue grew by "just" 55% to $1.9 billion.

That kind of growth suggests Palantir's technology is gaining traction far beyond its traditional government customers. Companies across industries -- from manufacturing to healthcare to energy -- are increasingly using Palantir's software to organize data and deploy artificial intelligence tools inside their operations.

And that shift could have major implications for investors. More on that later.

AI adoption is driving demand

Palantir's growth is closely tied to its Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP), which allows companies to integrate AI tools directly into operational workflows.

Many businesses have spent the past few years experimenting with AI. But turning those experiments into real-world systems has proven difficult. Data often lives in multiple systems, AI models require oversight, and companies need strict controls around AI decisions.

That's where Palantir's platform comes in.

Its software connects enterprise data, AI models, and operational decision systems in a single environment. Instead of running isolated experiments, companies can use AI to manage supply chains, analyze operations, and automate decisions within their platforms.

The result is that organizations appear to be moving beyond experimentation and into full-scale AI deployment.

Why does this shift matter?

For investors, the surge in commercial adoption could represent a major turning point.

Government contracts helped build Palantir's reputation, but commercial markets are likely far larger. For perspective, research estimates that the global enterprise AI market will reach $561 billion in 2034. If enterprises continue adopting the company's AI platform at this pace, the total addressable market for its software expands dramatically.

More importantly, enterprise platforms tend to grow in a specific way -- companies start with a small deployment, then expand usage across departments and workflows over time. That pattern can turn early contracts into much larger long-term relationships.

For instance, during the recentearnings call Palantir cited a utility company that grew annual contract value from $7 million in the first quarter of 2025 to $31 million by the end of 2025.

What does it mean for investors?

Palantir's latest earnings report showed strong growth across the business. But the most important development is what is happening inside the company's commercial segment.

If enterprises continue adopting Palantir's AI platform, the company could see its commercial segment surpassing the government segment. And if that shift continues, Palantir is well positioned to sustain its growth-stock status for many years to come.

Should you buy stock in Palantir Technologies right now?

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Lawrence Nga has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Palantir Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.