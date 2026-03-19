Something Big Is Brewing at Alibaba -- and Investors Should Pay Attention

Key Points

AI is creating a massive new opportunity for cloud providers.

Alibaba Cloud is emerging as a core AI infrastructure provider in China.

The tech giant's ecosystem gives it a unique AI advantage.

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Alibaba Group (NYSE: BABA) spent the past few years rebuilding investor confidence. Regulatory pressure, slowing e-commerce growth, and fierce competition forced the company to rethink its strategy. But beneath the surface, a new wave is emerging.

Today, Alibaba is positioning itself at the center of one of the most powerful technological shifts of the next decade: artificial intelligence (AI). The company's cloud and AI businesses are gaining traction, and the latest earnings reports suggest meaningful developments are underway.

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For long-term investors, the question is no longer whether Alibaba can stabilize its e-commerce business. The more important question is whether it can become one of the primary infrastructure providers powering China's AI boom.

The AI opportunity is massive, and still early

Artificial intelligence is becoming the defining technology of the next decade. Businesses across industries -- from finance and manufacturing to logistics and retail -- are adopting AI to automate workflows, analyze data, and build new digital services.

But AI doesn't operate in isolation. Every AI model requires massive computing power, data storage, and deployment infrastructure. This is why cloud computing has become the backbone of the AI revolution.

Companies that control large-scale cloud infrastructure stand to benefit the most. In the United States, that advantage belongs to Amazon, Microsoft, and Alphabet. In China, Alibaba is one of the companies best positioned to play that role, as evidenced by its recent performance.

In the first half of fiscal year 2026, which ended Sept. 30, 2025, Alibaba reported that its cloud business grew 30% year over year, driven largely by demand for AI services and infrastructure. More importantly, AI-related cloud products have delivered triple-digit growth for nine consecutive quarters, showing that enterprises are actively building AI applications on Alibaba's platform.

In other words, the AI wave isn't theoretical, and it's already generating real demand.

Why Alibaba is well positioned to ride the AI boom

Several structural advantages put Alibaba in a strong position as AI adoption accelerates.

First, the company operates the largest cloud infrastructure platforms in China with 36% market share. As enterprises deploy AI models, they need cloud providers capable of handling massive training workloads and inference tasks. Alibaba Cloud has spent years building exactly this type of infrastructure.

Second, Alibaba is building its own AI ecosystem rather than relying solely on third-party technologies. The company's Qwen family of large language models represents a major enabler in that direction. Moreover, Alibaba continues to expand these models and integrate them across its cloud services and applications.

Analysts at Morgan Stanley have also pointed out that Alibaba's strategy extends beyond models alone. The company combines cloud infrastructure, proprietary AI chips, open-weight models, and consumer-facing AI applications, giving it a vertically integrated AI stack that few competitors can match.

Finally, Alibaba benefits from an enormous digital ecosystem. Its platforms -- including Taobao, Tmall, Cainiao logistics, and DingTalk enterprise software -- generate vast amounts of data and user interactions. That data helps improve AI models while also providing real-world environments for their deployment.

This ecosystem advantage creates a powerful feedback loop: AI improves the platform, which generates more data, which, in turn, strengthens AI models.

But there are still risks involved

Despite the growing momentum of AI, investors should keep several risks in mind.

First, competition in China's AI cloud market is intensifying. Companies such as ByteDance and Huawei are investing aggressively to capture enterprise AI workloads. ByteDance's enterprise cloud arm, for example, is expanding rapidly by offering AI-driven enterprise solutions.

Second, Alibaba's heavy investment in AI infrastructure comes with short-term financial pressure. The company has committed to investing hundreds of billions of yuan in cloud and AI infrastructure over the next several years. While these investments may strengthen its long-term position, they can weigh on profitability in the near term.

Finally, investor sentiment toward Chinese technology stocks remains volatile. Even when companies deliver strong operational results, macroeconomic concerns and geopolitical tensions can quickly affect market perception.

What does it mean for investors?

Alibaba is no longer just an e-commerce company. It is increasingly positioning itself as a cloud and AI infrastructure provider for China's digital economy. The company's accelerating cloud growth, expanding AI ecosystem, and massive consumer platforms give it a credible path to participate in the global AI boom. At the same time, heavy investment and rising competition mean the story is still evolving.

For investors, that combination creates both opportunity and uncertainty. But one thing is increasingly clear: Something significant is brewing within Alibaba's cloud and AI businesses -- and the next few years will determine just how big it becomes.

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Lawrence Nga has positions in Alibaba Group. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, and Microsoft. The Motley Fool recommends Alibaba Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.