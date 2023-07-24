News & Insights

Somerset to reinsure $12.5 bln of Prudential Financial's reserves

July 24, 2023 — 08:23 am EDT

Written by Niket Nishant for Reuters ->

July 24 (Reuters) - U.S. life insurer Prudential Financial PRU.N said on Monday Somerset Re would reinsure about $12.5 billion of reserves backing its guaranteed universal life policies.

The deal would fetch $450 million of proceeds for Prudential, including money paid by Somerset, tax benefits and capital freed up due to the transfer of liabilities, the life insurer said.

Newark, New Jersey-based Prudential has been actively signing reinsurance deals to free up and reallocate capital as it looks to become less market-sensitive and focus on higher-growth businesses.

The company had also signed such a deal with a unit of Constellation Insurance Holdings in May.

Reserves are capital an insurer is required to maintain to pay out future claims.

Reinsurers like Somerset Re provide insurance for insurers, which may want to reduce their liability by transferring a portion of the risk.

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

