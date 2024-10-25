Somerset Minerals Sets Date for Crucial AGM Decisions

Tempus Resources Ltd. (AU:SMM) has released an update.

Somerset Minerals Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting scheduled for November 26, 2024, where shareholders will vote on key resolutions including the adoption of the remuneration report and the election of directors Christopher Hansen and Michael Edwards. The meeting will also determine whether a subsequent ‘Spill Meeting’ should be held if the remuneration report does not receive adequate support.

