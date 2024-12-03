Somerset Minerals Sees Expiry of Key Options

Tempus Resources Ltd. (AU:SMM) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Somerset Minerals Limited has announced the expiration of several options, totaling nearly 5 million securities, which were not exercised by the December 3, 2024 deadline. This includes options with varying exercise prices, highlighting investor decisions regarding these financial instruments. The cessation of these options may impact the company’s future capital structure and investment strategies.

For further insights into AU:SMM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.