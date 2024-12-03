News & Insights

Stocks

Somerset Minerals Sees Expiry of Key Options

December 03, 2024 — 03:47 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Tempus Resources Ltd. (AU:SMM) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Somerset Minerals Limited has announced the expiration of several options, totaling nearly 5 million securities, which were not exercised by the December 3, 2024 deadline. This includes options with varying exercise prices, highlighting investor decisions regarding these financial instruments. The cessation of these options may impact the company’s future capital structure and investment strategies.

For further insights into AU:SMM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.