Somerset Minerals Reports Expiry of 4 Million Options

Somerset Minerals Limited has announced the cessation of 4 million securities due to the expiration of options without being exercised. This includes 3 million options at $0.20 and 1 million at $0.25, both expiring on November 12, 2024. Investors may want to consider the implications of these expirations on the company’s stock and capital structure.

