Somerset Minerals Reports AGM Results and Shareholder Decisions

November 26, 2024 — 12:21 am EST

Tempus Resources Ltd. (AU:SMM) has released an update.

Somerset Minerals Ltd. announced the results of their annual general meeting, where all resolutions passed except one that was withdrawn. Key resolutions included the election and re-election of directors and approvals for issuing shares and options. Investors might find this noteworthy as it reflects shareholder confidence and strategic moves in the company’s governance and financial planning.

