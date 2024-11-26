Somerset Minerals Limited Adopts New Constitution

News & Insights

November 26, 2024 — 01:20 am EST

Tempus Resources Ltd. (AU:SMM) has released an update.

Tempus Resources Ltd., operating under the new name Somerset Minerals Limited, has adopted a revised constitution following a special resolution by its shareholders. This change highlights the company’s strategic direction and commitment to modernizing its governance structure, potentially impacting its share capital and shareholder rights. Investors may find these developments significant as they could influence the company’s future market position and operational approach.

