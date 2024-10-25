News & Insights

Somerset Minerals Announces Upcoming Annual General Meeting

October 25, 2024 — 12:40 am EDT

Tempus Resources Ltd. (AU:SMM) has released an update.

Somerset Minerals Ltd. has announced its Annual General Meeting for shareholders, scheduled for November 26, 2024, in Perth, Western Australia. Shareholders are encouraged to participate by accessing the meeting details and proxy forms online, especially if they are unable to attend in person. This is an important opportunity for investors to exercise their voting rights and engage with the company’s future plans.

