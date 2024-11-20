Somerset Minerals Announces Security Consolidation Plan

Tempus Resources Ltd. (AU:SMM) has released an update.

Somerset Minerals Limited has announced a security consolidation affecting several of its options and ordinary shares. The changes will be effective from December 6, 2024, with trading on a deferred settlement basis commencing November 28, 2024. Investors may want to consider the potential impacts on their holdings as the consolidation approaches.

