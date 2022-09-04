Somer Webb Is The Chief Financial Officer of Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC) And They Just Picked Up 64% More Shares

Potential Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC) shareholders may wish to note that the Chief Financial Officer, Somer Webb, recently bought US$185k worth of stock, paying US$4.10 for each share. That certainly has us anticipating the best, especially since they thusly increased their own holding by 64%, potentially signalling some real optimism.

Solo Brands Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when President John Merris bought US$440k worth of shares at a price of US$4.95 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$4.03 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

While Solo Brands insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. Their average price was about US$6.44. This is nice to see since it implies that insiders might see value around current prices. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction! NYSE:DTC Insider Trading Volume September 4th 2022

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Our data isn't picking up on much insider ownership at Solo Brands, though insiders do hold about US$770k worth of shares. This level of insider ownership is notably low, and not very encouraging.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Solo Brands Tell Us?

It is good to see recent purchasing. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. On this analysis the only slight negative we see is the fairly low (overall) insider ownership; their transactions suggest that they are quite positive on Solo Brands stock. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. For example - Solo Brands has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

