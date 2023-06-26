Someone say scalper?

The tickets are going fast.

Must be a rock star in the house. Though not demanding bowls brimming exclusively with red M&Ms, of late, model portfolios have become all that and more, at least as far as some financial professionals are concerned, according to tifin.com

And, hey, they’re onto something. Besides salting away mucho time for investors, giving them all the opportunity to serve more clients with stepped up efficiency, they also play a pivotal role in their ability to ensure investment strategies remain on track throughout the client bases. What’s more, they make sure overexposure to any particular investment or asset class doesn’t burgeon into an issue.

Target risk models are a staple among a plethora of model portfolio types. Among several attributes, they’re designed to align with the goals of investors, who have specific risk tolerances. The range stretches from conservative to aggressive.

So, how popular are they? As of March of last year, assets following model portfolios hardly sat on their hands; they parachuted to $$349 billion, according to Morningstar, reported smartasset.com. That’s an approximately 22% bounce between June 30, 2021, and March 31, 2022.

