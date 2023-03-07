Someone say bonds, James?

Is there a little something something between bonds and James Bond?

Well, bonds, at least, are expected back this year, according to schwab.com.

James? Filming a movie somewhere. Yeah, yeah; unreliable as ever.

Thing is, in the aftermath of an extended period of low yields -- not to mention last year’s to eagerly forget price dip, three tries at what’s on the precipice of a comeback: returns in the fixed income market, according to the site.

So, why so upbeat about returns? It goes like this:

Both nominally and in reality, starting yields are the highest in years;

The bulk of the Fed tightening cycle has wrapped up; and

A deceleration of Inflation’s likely

Following a prolonged dry spell, the bond market’s replete with yields that – compared to other investments – are appealing. A portfolio consisting of bonds; and high quality at that, like Treasuries, can translate -- without an excessively long period – around 4% to 5%.

Bonds, explained Ted Stephenson, professor of Accounting and finance at George Brown College, continue to be part of a diversified investment portfolio – an indispensable one at that, according to usnews.com.

"Regardless of correlation, bonds have done well versus stocks in six out of seven historical recessions. Ultimately, the correlation between stocks and bonds is not as important as relative performance."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.