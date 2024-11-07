News & Insights

Somec S.p.A. Updates Articles for Remote Meetings

November 07, 2024 — 12:50 pm EST

Somec S.p.A. (IT:SOM) has released an update.

Somec S.p.A. has announced changes to its Articles of Association approved during an Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting, allowing the company to conduct meetings remotely and exercise voting rights through proxies. These updates align with recent legislative changes and reflect Somec’s commitment to operational flexibility and innovation in its governance practices.

