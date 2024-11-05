News & Insights

Stocks

Somec Bolsters US Market Presence with Major Deals

November 05, 2024

Somec S.p.A. (IT:SOM) has released an update.

Somec S.p.A.’s subsidiary, Fabbrica LLC, has secured two major projects in the USA worth $50 million, enhancing its market presence and diversification strategy. The projects include a new laboratory at Johns Hopkins University and a 16-story building in Cambridge, Massachusetts, set to strengthen its foothold in the American market. These ventures align with Somec’s aim to collaborate with prestigious institutions and maintain portfolio stability despite market fluctuations.

