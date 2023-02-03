Some workers strike at ADM Decatur, Illinois, grain facility

By Karl Plume

CHICAGO, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Some union represented workers at Archer-Daniels-Midland Co's ADM.N large grain and oilseed processing facility in Decatur, Illinois, walked off the job late on Thursday as contract negotiations with the agribusiness company stalled, Teamsters Local 916 said in a statement issued on Friday.

ADM said those on strike number "fewer than 50" of its nearly 5,000 employees in Decatur and that the company will be able to maintain production until an agreement with the union is reached.

The strike was the latest of a rash of labor disputes at U.S. manufacturing facilities, often stoked by frustrations that wages are not keeping pace with inflation while corporations are reaping massive profits.

"ADM is refusing to offer these workers wages and benefits on par with what union members receive at other union facilities," J.P. Fyans, Local 916 president, said in a media statement.

"We have a robust plan in place to maintain production levels until we can reach a satisfactory resolution," she said.

The Decatur site, ADM's global headquarters until a move to Chicago a decade ago, houses a soybean crushing plant and one of the largest corn wet mills in the world. It has the capacity to produce 375 million gallons of ethanol biofuel annually, making it the largest in the country, according to the Renewable Fuels Association.

