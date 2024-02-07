Some workers at Norway's Ekofisk oilfield plan strike action, union says

Adds detail of strike plans, background in paragraphs 2-4, 6

OSLO, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Norway's IE&FLT labour union said on Wednesday it plans strike action by 75 workers at the Ekofisk oilfield in the North Sea from Feb. 29.

It was not immediately clear if the strike would impact the field's production of oil and gas.

Ekofisk field operator ConocoPhillips COP.N did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

The planned action was a protest against the use of non-union labour by another oil services group, SLB UK SLB.N, which is conducting work at Ekofisk, the IE&FLT union said.

Some 52 of the workers are employed by oil service group Archer ARCHA.OL while 23 are employed by ConocoPhillips, the union said in a statement.

The union was also prepared to escalate the strike, it added.

Conoco's partners at Ekofisk include TotalEnergies TTEF.PA, Vaar Energi VAR.OL, Sval Energi and Norwegian state-owned firm Petoro.

