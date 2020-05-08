Some White House personnel to wear masks after staffer tests positive -Trump

WASHINGTON, May 8 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday said certain White House staff members have started wearing masks, one day after the White House said his personal valet had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Trump, asked if those who serve him food would now cover their faces, told Fox News in an interview that such White House staff had already started wearing face masks.

