Some WeWork Board Members Seek To Remove Adam Neumann As CEO : Reports

(RTTNews) - Some WeWork board members want to remove Adam Neumann as chief executive officer of the company, after the startup delayed its initial public offering, according to reports citing people familiar with the matter.

SoftBank founder Masayoshi Son is among those favoring Neumann's removal, CNBC reported.

However, CNBC reported that at least some members of the WeWork board that aren't affiliated with SoftBank are aligned with Neumann to keep him as chief executive officer, SoftBank and its associated Vision Fund is WeWork's largest external shareholder.

WeWork views Son's move against Neumann as an effort to prevent the company from going public. If WeWork doesn't go public, it would prevent a writedown for SoftBank after valuing the company at $47 billion earlier this year. WeWork has had trouble getting a valuation of more than $20 billion with potential public investors, CNBC reported.

Still, SoftBank views the writedown as both small in size and significance and believes a change in leadership would be for the long term health of the company, the report said.

Meanwhile, the Wall Street Journal reported that WeWork's board could meet as early as this week to discuss a proposal for Neumann to become the company's nonexecutive chairman. This would allow him to stay at the co-working real estate company he built over the past decade while bringing in new leadership to shepherd We through its IPO.

