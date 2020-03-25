Public Companies

Some UK health workers feel inadequately protected, NHS pressure group says

Guy Faulconbridge Reuters
LONDON, March 25 (Reuters) - Some British health workers fighting the coronavirus outbreak on the ground still feel inadequately protected, the head of the National Health Service Confederation a lobby group which represents swathes of the health service.

"There are still people on the ground who feel inadequately protected," Niall Dickson, chief executive of the NHS Confederation, told the BBC. "They haven't explained clearly enough to people on the ground why certain types of kit they are recommending is in this form."

Most Popular