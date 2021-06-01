US Markets

Some U.S. meat plants stop operating after JBS cyber attack

Contributors
Caroline Stauffer Reuters
Tom Polansek Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Several major U.S. meat plants run by JBS USA were not operating on Tuesday after the company reported a cyber attack over the weekend, according to company Facebook posts and unions.

CHICAGO, June 1 (Reuters) - Several major U.S. meat plants run by JBS USA were not operating on Tuesday after the company reported a cyber attack over the weekend, according to company Facebook posts and unions.

Two kill and fabrication shifts had been canceled at JBS's beef plant in Greeley, Colorado, representatives of the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union Local 7 said in an e-mail. JBS Beef in Cactus, Texas, also said on Facebook it would not run on Tuesday -- updating an earlier post that had said the plant would run as normal.

A JBS pork plant in Ottumwa, Iowa, is not slaughtering, according to a local company Facebook post. JBS representatives did not immediately respond to questions about the attack, which shut down operations in Australia on Monday.

(Reporting by Caroline Stauffer and Tom Polansek Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((caroline.stauffer@thomsonreuters.com; +1-757-390-0985; Reuters Messaging: caroline.stauffer.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Commodities

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Is peak recovery being priced into the market and how it’s impacting stocks?

    Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh joins Global Markets Reporter Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks to discuss if peak recovery is being priced into the market and how it’s impacting cyclical and tech stocks.

    May 19, 2021

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular