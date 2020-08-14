Some Turkish companies rethink growth, FX loans as lira slides

By Ceyda Caglayan

ISTANBUL, Aug 14 (Reuters) - The lira's slide to record lows has hiked costs and delayed investment plans for some Turkish companies that borrowed in foreign currencies, raising the prospect of a wave of debt defaults two years after a currency crisis.

Company executives told Reuters they have moved to convert dollar- and euro-denominated loans to more expensive lira rates, to curb rising costs from a drop of 7% in the value of Turkey's currency in the last three weeks.

Such conversions can increase demand for scarce foreign currencies, putting more pressure on the lira TRYTOM=D3 -- one of the worst emerging-market performers this year.

Turkey's economy, import-heavy and long reliant on cheap foreign credit, is vulnerable to sharp depreciations such as the 2018 crisis, which eventually increased the non-performing loan (NPL) ratio at Turkish lenders above 5% before it eased.

In real estate, where NPLs were highest, CFO Ismail Kazanc said Torunlar REIC TRGYO.IS might delay part of its 1.7 billion-lira ($232 million) in planned investment because of currency and coronavirus uncertainty.

"Any uptick in FX rates leads to loss-writing on our balance sheet," he said adding the company may gradually convert the remaining 30% of its foreign-exchange debt to lira due to the volatility. "We don't want to have FX risk."

Economists say that if the selloff continues, Turkey risks higher inflation and current account deficits and potential defaults on some of the $170 billion in short-term foreign debt obligations shared by companies, banks and the government.

External debt is more than 60% of gross domestic product, even though official data show that private-sector FX loans have declined to $162 billion from a record $226 billion in April 2018.

Ratings agency Moody's says corporate debt could weigh on an economy expected to shrink this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"By any metric, Turkey's external vulnerability is at an all-time high," said Win Thin, strategist at Brown Brothers Harriman. Companies' external debt is nearly a third more expensive this year due to the lira, he said.

For exporters like System Denim, which makes clothes for Zara, Diesel and other brands, a cheaper lira increases export revenues. But owner Seref Fayat said that is offset by costlier purchases of dollar-denominated cotton and other raw materials.

The company has shifted its loans to lira at a 10% rate rather than euro at 4% as it builds a new factory in the northwestern province of Kirklareli that will employ 300.

"But as lira depreciates, it makes our investment more costly," Fayat said.

($1 = 7.3157 liras)

Lira's value has nearly halved since end-2017 https://tmsnrt.rs/33UFucF

