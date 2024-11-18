News & Insights

Some Trump advisers support Warsh for Treasury, Bloomberg reports

November 18, 2024 — 11:02 am EST

Some of President-elect Donald Trump’s key advisers are signaling support for Kevin Warsh to be the next Treasury secretary, Saleha Mohsin and Nancy Cook of Bloomberg report, citing people familiar with the matter. However, hedge fund manager Scott Bessent maintains the support of the advisers, who are also open to Warsh as an alternative, sources told Bloomberg. Trump has yet to make a decision, they added.

