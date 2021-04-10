Some Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) Shareholders Look For Exit As Shares Take 27% Pounding

Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) shares have retraced a considerable 27% in the last month, reversing a fair amount of their solid recent performance. Looking at the bigger picture, even after this poor month the stock is up 28% in the last year.

In spite of the heavy fall in price, Smith Micro Software's price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 54.6x might still make it look like a strong sell right now compared to the market in the United States, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios below 22x and even P/E's below 12x are quite common. However, the P/E might be quite high for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

Smith Micro Software could be doing better as its earnings have been going backwards lately while most other companies have been seeing positive earnings growth. One possibility is that the P/E is high because investors think this poor earnings performance will turn the corner. If not, then existing shareholders may be extremely nervous about the viability of the share price.

NasdaqCM:SMSI Price Based on Past Earnings April 10th 2021

Want the full picture on analyst estimates for the company? Then our free report on Smith Micro Software will help you uncover what's on the horizon.

Does Growth Match The High P/E?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should far outperform the market for P/E ratios like Smith Micro Software's to be considered reasonable.

If we review the last year of earnings, dishearteningly the company's profits fell to the tune of 67%. Unfortunately, that's brought it right back to where it started three years ago with EPS growth being virtually non-existent overall during that time. Accordingly, shareholders probably wouldn't have been overly satisfied with the unstable medium-term growth rates.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the three analysts covering the company suggest earnings growth is heading into negative territory, declining 51% over the next year. Meanwhile, the broader market is forecast to expand by 21%, which paints a poor picture.

In light of this, it's alarming that Smith Micro Software's P/E sits above the majority of other companies. Apparently many investors in the company reject the analyst cohort's pessimism and aren't willing to let go of their stock at any price. There's a very good chance these shareholders are setting themselves up for future disappointment if the P/E falls to levels more in line with the negative growth outlook.

The Final Word

A significant share price dive has done very little to deflate Smith Micro Software's very lofty P/E. Using the price-to-earnings ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

We've established that Smith Micro Software currently trades on a much higher than expected P/E for a company whose earnings are forecast to decline. Right now we are increasingly uncomfortable with the high P/E as the predicted future earnings are highly unlikely to support such positive sentiment for long. Unless these conditions improve markedly, it's very challenging to accept these prices as being reasonable.

Before you settle on your opinion, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Smith Micro Software that you should be aware of.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking at a few good candidates. So take a peek at this free list of companies with a strong growth track record, trading on a P/E below 20x.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.