Some Shidax units disappointed by board decision to oppose Oisix tender offer

TOKYO, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Some business units of Japanese food service firm Shidax Corp 4837.T said they were "disappointed" by the company's decision to oppose a tender offer by Oisix ra daichi Inc 3182.T.

The Shidax board's opposition to the tender offer by Oisix is "not the unanimous opinion of the Shidax group," a representative of the units said in a letter sent to Oisix and seen by Reuters.

The letter was dated Tuesday.

Later on Tuesday, Unison Capital said it would agree to a tender offer by Oisix if certain conditions were met, and the Nikkei newspaper reported that Colowide Co Ltd, a company mainly engaged in the restaurant business, proposed to take over Shidax's school lunch business.

No further details were immediately available.

