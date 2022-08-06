Some Shareholders Feeling Restless Over Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.'s (NYSE:TARO) P/E Ratio

With a median price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of close to 16x in the United States, you could be forgiven for feeling indifferent about Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.'s (NYSE:TARO) P/E ratio of 14.7x. Although, it's not wise to simply ignore the P/E without explanation as investors may be disregarding a distinct opportunity or a costly mistake.

With earnings growth that's exceedingly strong of late, Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has been doing very well. The P/E is probably moderate because investors think this strong earnings growth might not be enough to outperform the broader market in the near future. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's not quite in favour.

NYSE:TARO Price Based on Past Earnings August 6th 2022

Does Growth Match The P/E?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should be matching the market for P/E ratios like Taro Pharmaceutical Industries' to be considered reasonable.

If we review the last year of earnings growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 213%. However, this wasn't enough as the latest three year period has seen a very unpleasant 66% drop in EPS in aggregate. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been undesirable for the company.

Comparing that to the market, which is predicted to deliver 9.5% growth in the next 12 months, the company's downward momentum based on recent medium-term earnings results is a sobering picture.

In light of this, it's somewhat alarming that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries' P/E sits in line with the majority of other companies. It seems most investors are ignoring the recent poor growth rate and are hoping for a turnaround in the company's business prospects. There's a good chance existing shareholders are setting themselves up for future disappointment if the P/E falls to levels more in line with the recent negative growth rates.

The Key Takeaway

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-earnings ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

Our examination of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries revealed its shrinking earnings over the medium-term aren't impacting its P/E as much as we would have predicted, given the market is set to grow. Right now we are uncomfortable with the P/E as this earnings performance is unlikely to support a more positive sentiment for long. Unless the recent medium-term conditions improve, it's challenging to accept these prices as being reasonable.

There are also other vital risk factors to consider before investing and we've discovered 2 warning signs for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries that you should be aware of.

If these risks are making you reconsider your opinion on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there.

