Some Shareholders Feeling Restless Over IES Holdings, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:IESC) P/E Ratio

There wouldn't be many who think IES Holdings, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:IESC) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 22.9x is worth a mention when the median P/E in the United States is similar at about 22x. Although, it's not wise to simply ignore the P/E without explanation as investors may be disregarding a distinct opportunity or a costly mistake.

IES Holdings certainly has been doing a great job lately as it's been growing earnings at a really rapid pace. It might be that many expect the strong earnings performance to wane, which has kept the P/E from rising. If that doesn't eventuate, then existing shareholders have reason to be feeling optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

NasdaqGM:IESC Price Based on Past Earnings April 21st 2021

Want the full picture on earnings, revenue and cash flow for the company? Then our free report on IES Holdings will help you shine a light on its historical performance.

Is There Some Growth For IES Holdings?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should be matching the market for P/E ratios like IES Holdings' to be considered reasonable.

If we review the last year of earnings growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 31%. However, the latest three year period hasn't been as great in aggregate as it didn't manage to provide any growth at all. Therefore, it's fair to say that earnings growth has been inconsistent recently for the company.

This is in contrast to the rest of the market, which is expected to grow by 21% over the next year, materially higher than the company's recent medium-term annualised growth rates.

In light of this, it's curious that IES Holdings' P/E sits in line with the majority of other companies. It seems most investors are ignoring the fairly limited recent growth rates and are willing to pay up for exposure to the stock. Maintaining these prices will be difficult to achieve as a continuation of recent earnings trends is likely to weigh down the shares eventually.

The Key Takeaway

Using the price-to-earnings ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

Our examination of IES Holdings revealed its three-year earnings trends aren't impacting its P/E as much as we would have predicted, given they look worse than current market expectations. Right now we are uncomfortable with the P/E as this earnings performance isn't likely to support a more positive sentiment for long. Unless the recent medium-term conditions improve, it's challenging to accept these prices as being reasonable.

It's always necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with IES Holdings (at least 1 which is significant), and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

You might be able to find a better investment than IES Holdings. If you want a selection of possible candidates, check out this free list of interesting companies that trade on a P/E below 20x (but have proven they can grow earnings).

