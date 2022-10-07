Some Shareholders Feeling Restless Over Houlihan Lokey, Inc.'s (NYSE:HLI) P/E Ratio

With a median price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of close to 14x in the United States, you could be forgiven for feeling indifferent about Houlihan Lokey, Inc.'s (NYSE:HLI) P/E ratio of 12.9x. Although, it's not wise to simply ignore the P/E without explanation as investors may be disregarding a distinct opportunity or a costly mistake.

Recent times have been advantageous for Houlihan Lokey as its earnings have been rising faster than most other companies. It might be that many expect the strong earnings performance to wane, which has kept the P/E from rising. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's not quite in favour. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report on Houlihan Lokey.

How Is Houlihan Lokey's Growth Trending?

Houlihan Lokey's P/E ratio would be typical for a company that's only expected to deliver moderate growth, and importantly, perform in line with the market.

If we review the last year of earnings growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 23%. Pleasingly, EPS has also lifted 121% in aggregate from three years ago, thanks to the last 12 months of growth. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been superb for the company.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should generate growth of 1.1% per annum as estimated by the eight analysts watching the company. Meanwhile, the rest of the market is forecast to expand by 9.6% each year, which is noticeably more attractive.

In light of this, it's curious that Houlihan Lokey's P/E sits in line with the majority of other companies. It seems most investors are ignoring the fairly limited growth expectations and are willing to pay up for exposure to the stock. These shareholders may be setting themselves up for future disappointment if the P/E falls to levels more in line with the growth outlook.

What We Can Learn From Houlihan Lokey's P/E?

We'd say the price-to-earnings ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

Our examination of Houlihan Lokey's analyst forecasts revealed that its inferior earnings outlook isn't impacting its P/E as much as we would have predicted. When we see a weak earnings outlook with slower than market growth, we suspect the share price is at risk of declining, sending the moderate P/E lower. Unless these conditions improve, it's challenging to accept these prices as being reasonable.

There are also other vital risk factors to consider before investing and we've discovered 1 warning sign for Houlihan Lokey that you should be aware of.

If you're unsure about the strength of Houlihan Lokey's business, why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals for some other companies you may have missed.

