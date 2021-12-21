Some Shareholders Feeling Restless Over FirstCash Holdings, Inc's (NASDAQ:FCFS) P/E Ratio

With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 20.4x FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS) may be sending bearish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all companies in the United States have P/E ratios under 16x and even P/E's lower than 9x are not unusual. However, the P/E might be high for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

Earnings have risen at a steady rate over the last year for FirstCash Holdings, which is generally not a bad outcome. It might be that many expect the reasonable earnings performance to beat most other companies over the coming period, which has increased investors’ willingness to pay up for the stock. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

Does Growth Match The High P/E?

NasdaqGS:FCFS Price Based on Past Earnings December 21st 2021 free report on FirstCash Holdings'

There's an inherent assumption that a company should outperform the market for P/E ratios like FirstCash Holdings' to be considered reasonable.

If we review the last year of earnings growth, the company posted a worthy increase of 2.6%. Ultimately though, it couldn't turn around the poor performance of the prior period, with EPS shrinking 16% in total over the last three years. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been undesirable for the company.

Weighing that medium-term earnings trajectory against the broader market's one-year forecast for expansion of 11% shows it's an unpleasant look.

With this information, we find it concerning that FirstCash Holdings is trading at a P/E higher than the market. Apparently many investors in the company are way more bullish than recent times would indicate and aren't willing to let go of their stock at any price. There's a very good chance existing shareholders are setting themselves up for future disappointment if the P/E falls to levels more in line with the recent negative growth rates.

The Key Takeaway

While the price-to-earnings ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of earnings expectations.

Our examination of FirstCash Holdings revealed its shrinking earnings over the medium-term aren't impacting its high P/E anywhere near as much as we would have predicted, given the market is set to grow. Right now we are increasingly uncomfortable with the high P/E as this earnings performance is highly unlikely to support such positive sentiment for long. Unless the recent medium-term conditions improve markedly, it's very challenging to accept these prices as being reasonable.

Don't forget that there may be other risks. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for FirstCash Holdings that you should be aware of.

You might be able to find a better investment than FirstCash Holdings. If you want a selection of possible candidates, check out this free list of interesting companies that trade on a P/E below 20x (but have proven they can grow earnings).

