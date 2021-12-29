Some Shareholders Feeling Restless Over Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited's (NASDAQ:CLWT) P/E Ratio

When close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") below 17x, you may consider Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT) as a stock to avoid entirely with its 41.8x P/E ratio. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly elevated P/E.

As an illustration, earnings have deteriorated at Euro Tech Holdings over the last year, which is not ideal at all. One possibility is that the P/E is high because investors think the company will still do enough to outperform the broader market in the near future. If not, then existing shareholders may be quite nervous about the viability of the share price.

How Is Euro Tech Holdings' Growth Trending?

free report on Euro Tech Holdings'

There's an inherent assumption that a company should far outperform the market for P/E ratios like Euro Tech Holdings' to be considered reasonable.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered a frustrating 58% decrease to the company's bottom line. As a result, earnings from three years ago have also fallen 73% overall. Accordingly, shareholders would have felt downbeat about the medium-term rates of earnings growth.

In contrast to the company, the rest of the market is expected to grow by 11% over the next year, which really puts the company's recent medium-term earnings decline into perspective.

In light of this, it's alarming that Euro Tech Holdings' P/E sits above the majority of other companies. It seems most investors are ignoring the recent poor growth rate and are hoping for a turnaround in the company's business prospects. There's a very good chance existing shareholders are setting themselves up for future disappointment if the P/E falls to levels more in line with the recent negative growth rates.

The Bottom Line On Euro Tech Holdings' P/E

Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-earnings ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

We've established that Euro Tech Holdings currently trades on a much higher than expected P/E since its recent earnings have been in decline over the medium-term. Right now we are increasingly uncomfortable with the high P/E as this earnings performance is highly unlikely to support such positive sentiment for long. Unless the recent medium-term conditions improve markedly, it's very challenging to accept these prices as being reasonable.

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 4 warning signs for Euro Tech Holdings that you need to be mindful of.

If these risks are making you reconsider your opinion on Euro Tech Holdings, explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there.

