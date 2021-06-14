Some Shareholders Feeling Restless Over Amedisys, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AMED) P/E Ratio

With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 41x Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) may be sending very bearish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all companies in the United States have P/E ratios under 19x and even P/E's lower than 11x are not unusual. However, the P/E might be quite high for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

With earnings growth that's superior to most other companies of late, Amedisys has been doing relatively well. The P/E is probably high because investors think this strong earnings performance will continue. If not, then existing shareholders might be a little nervous about the viability of the share price.

How Is Amedisys' Growth Trending?

NasdaqGS:AMED Price Based on Past Earnings June 14th 2021 free report on Amedisys

In order to justify its P/E ratio, Amedisys would need to produce outstanding growth well in excess of the market.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew earnings per share by an impressive 56% last year. The latest three year period has also seen an excellent 393% overall rise in EPS, aided by its short-term performance. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been superb for the company.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should generate growth of 10% each year as estimated by the twelve analysts watching the company. Meanwhile, the rest of the market is forecast to expand by 14% each year, which is noticeably more attractive.

With this information, we find it concerning that Amedisys is trading at a P/E higher than the market. Apparently many investors in the company are way more bullish than analysts indicate and aren't willing to let go of their stock at any price. There's a good chance these shareholders are setting themselves up for future disappointment if the P/E falls to levels more in line with the growth outlook.

The Final Word

While the price-to-earnings ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of earnings expectations.

We've established that Amedisys currently trades on a much higher than expected P/E since its forecast growth is lower than the wider market. Right now we are increasingly uncomfortable with the high P/E as the predicted future earnings aren't likely to support such positive sentiment for long. Unless these conditions improve markedly, it's very challenging to accept these prices as being reasonable.

Having said that, be aware Amedisys is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis, you should know about.

If you're unsure about the strength of Amedisys' business, why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals for some other companies you may have missed.

