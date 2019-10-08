Some see buying opportunity amid Ecuador bond sell-off

By Miluska Berrospi

NEW YORK, Oct 8 (IFR) - Protests over a cut in fuel subsidies may have hit Ecuador bond prices, but some investors spy opportunity on hopes the government will pull off reforms that are long overdue.

Several investors are looking past the scenes of protesters throwing petrol bombs and rocks, and seeing a more settled outcome for a government seeking to put its fiscal house in order.

Indeed, the reforms are being viewed as a bold yet positive step toward improving the credit profile of the country, which is rated B-/B-.

"If we strip away the current situation in the street, the package was very meaningful," said a New York investor following the situation.

President Lenin Moreno is carrying out belt-tightening measures to meet conditions attached to a US$4.2bn loan with the International Monetary Fund.

One of the most controversial aspects of the economic reforms introduced last week was the end of the government's 40-year fuel subsidy that has sparked violent street confrontations.

Protests have resulted in over 500 arrests since last week, and have forced the government to temporarily move from the country's capital of Quito to the southern city of Guayaquil.

Indeed, political volatility has unnerved some in the markets, pushing the sovereign's 10.75% January 2029 to trade around 104.5 on Tuesday, down from 109.75 on Monday, according a trader.

Similarly, its 9.5% March 2030 bond, which was trading at about 103-104 as of Monday's close was down six points, changing hands at about 97 as of Tuesday afternoon.

"The international coverage has been very excitable," said a second investor.

"When I talk to my contacts in Ecuador they are much calmer about the situation. They say the removal of the subsidies are a very positive step because it's something the government has been shying away from for years."

Investors also pointed to the isolated nature of the protests, which at the moment include indigenous population and farm workers but have not yet become widespread.

"The protest are meaningful but it is not so wide-based," said the New York-based investor, who sees this as a buying opportunity.

"The middle class hasn't joined and the military is firmly supporting the government."

Ecuador has relied heavily on the international bond markets to close its fiscal gaps, last approaching investors at the end of September when it raised US$2bn in a two-part offering.

(Reporting by Miluska Berrospi; Editing by Paul Kilby)

((Miluska.Berrospi@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.