Some Russian banking staff will be exempt from draft, bank CEO says

Some personnel working in Russia's banking sector deemed critically important will be exempt from the country's military call-up, the CEO of Russia's No. 2 bank VTB said on Thursday.

"For banks and companies in the financial sector, a number of critical staff will be identified who will not be called up," VTB head Andrei Kostin said.

President Vladimir Putin ordered the immediate call-up of 300,000 reservists on Wednesday, although Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said the mobilisation would be limited to those with experience as professional soldiers.

