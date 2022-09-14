Some Rusal clients secure discounts on aluminium purchases -sources

By Joan Faus

BARCELONA, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Some clients of Russian aluminium producer Rusal 0486.HK are securing price discounts when purchasing the company's metal as the risk exports could be hit by sanctions weakens demand, a European trader and a Gulf-based producer said.

Hong-Kong listed Rusal, the world's largest aluminium producer outside China, and Russian aluminium have not been directly targeted by the Western sanctions imposed on Moscow since it sent troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24.

However, the likes of the European Union, United States and Britain have expanded the scope of the measures several times to date, often with little notice.

"There is currently a $100-$150 per tonne discount" for Russian aluminium, the European trader told Reuters on the sidelines of an aluminium conference in Barcelona on Wednesday.

Rusal's pricing is related to prevalent market conditions and overall terms of any deal - it is not driven by origin, the company told Reuters.

"Our customers continue to purchase our goods on standard market terms, recognising the role our metal plays in the regional balance," it added.

Aluminium prices CMAL3 on the London Metal Exchange are down 20% so far this year to $2,260 per tonne.

Some buyers have decided to exclude Russian aluminium and are looking elsewhere. Novelis, one of the world's largest buyers of aluminium, will not accept Russian metal to its European factories in 2023. A division of Norsk Hydro NHY.OL will exclude Russian metal from deals to buy aluminium for 2023.

"Parties mentioned in recent articles are not customers of Rusal," Rusal said.

Some small and medium size companies have also decided to stop buying Russian aluminium from next year, Duncan Hobbs, an analyst for Concord Resources, told Reuters, without elaborating.

But many others are still buying the metal, used in the transport, packaging and construction industries, from Rusal, the trader said, although they preferred aluminium produced by the company's Europe-based plants given the risks to shipping from Russia posed by the sanctions.

European Union imports of Russian aluminium rose 13% in March-June as European producers battled with soaring energy costs. Rusal benefits from relatively cheap hydropower.

The $100-$150 per tonne discount for Russian aluminium started to appear about a month ago, said Mohamed Mustafa Rafea, chief executive at Garmco, a producer of aluminium coils and sheets in Bahrain.

The aluminium industry has started what it calls the "mating season" - where consumers and producers of aluminium typically strike deals for the next year.

Gulf producers also have a chance to boost supplies to Europe as Garmco also benefits from cheaper energy, Rafea told Reuters, adding that his firm has already found new buyers and increased exports to Europe by 20-30% since February.

The energy crisis in Europe is also supporting demand for imported recycled product from the Gulf region. Another firm PGI, which recycles scrap metal in the United Arab Emirates, told Reuters that the European share of its sales rose to 12% from 7% this year.

(Reporting by Joan Faus; editing by Pratima Desai and Kirsten Donovan)

