Some Robinhood customers facing issues with bank transfers

Adds background on outages

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Fintech startup Robinhood Markets Inc said on Friday some of its customers were reporting issues with bank transfers, and that the company was working to resolve the problem.

Robinhood did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the reason for the outage and the extent of its impact.

The Menlo Park, California-based fintech firm has seen multiple outages since March due to higher-than-usual traffic on its app from a recent upsurge in day trading by retail investors.

Some Robinhood users faced issues last week with the company's equities, options and crypto trading platforms.

(Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

