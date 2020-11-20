Some Robinhood customers facing issues with bank transfers

Contributor
Ayanti Bera Reuters
Published

Fintech startup Robinhood Markets Inc said https://bit.ly/332nUlW on Friday some of its customers were reporting issues with bank transfers, and that the company was working to resolve the problem.

Adds background on outages

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Fintech startup Robinhood Markets Inc said on Friday some of its customers were reporting issues with bank transfers, and that the company was working to resolve the problem.

Robinhood did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the reason for the outage and the extent of its impact.

The Menlo Park, California-based fintech firm has seen multiple outages since March due to higher-than-usual traffic on its app from a recent upsurge in day trading by retail investors.

Some Robinhood users faced issues last week with the company's equities, options and crypto trading platforms.

(Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((Ayanti.Bera@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More