Some Polish rate-setters said gov't policy complicates inflation fight -minutes

Adds details

WARSAW, July 8 (Reuters) - Some members of Poland's Monetary Policy Council (MPC) said that loosening fiscal policy and initiatives such as payment holidays for mortgage holders would make it harder to reduce inflation, minutes from their June rate-setting meeting showed.

Poland has delivered a five-percentage-point cut in the basic income tax rate that will boost many people's July pay packets, and has announced a raft of measures intended to soften the blow of inflation which some economists say will actually boost price growth.

"Certain Council members pointed out that expected more expansionary fiscal policy would have pro-inflationary effects," the minutes said.

"Certain Council members also pointed out that the government measures aimed at shielding mortgage borrowers, i.e. by introduction of the so-called repayment holidays, would hinder the efforts to permanently lower inflation."

The minutes showed that MPC members expected growth to slow in the coming quarters, while inflation would remain high.

The Polish central bank raised the cost of credit by 75 basis points in June.

On Thursday, it delivered a smaller-than-expected 50-basis-point hike, raising the main rate to 6.50%, as it published updated forecasts which pointed to a marked slowdown in the economy combined with persistently high inflation.

(Reporting by Alan Charlish and Pawel Florkiewicz, Editing by William Maclean and Toby Chopra)

((alan.charlish@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.