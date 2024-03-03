Some OPEC+ members agree to extend voluntary cuts to Q2 - sources

By Maha El Dahan and Alex Lawler

DUBAI, March 3 (Reuters) - Some OPEC+ members agreed on Sunday to extend voluntary first quarter oil output cuts into the second quarter, sources said, providing additional support to the market amid concern over global economic growth.

OPEC+ in November agreed to voluntary cuts totalling about 2.2 million barrels per day (bpd) for the first quarter, led by Saudi Arabia rolling over its own voluntary cut.

OPEC+ has implemented a series of output cuts since late 2022 to support the market amid rising output from the United States and other non-member producers and worries over demand as major economies grapple with high interest rates.

Oil prices have found support from rising geopolitical tensions due to attacks by the Iran-aligned Houthi group on Red Sea shipping, although concern about economic growth and high interest rates has weighed. Brent LCOc1 futures for May settled $1.64 higher, or 2%, at $83.55 a barrel on Friday.

Kuwait said it would cut its oil output by 135,000 barrels a day (bpd) through June, while Algeria will cut its output by 51,000 bpd. Oman said it would curb output by 42,000 bpd.

The oil demand outlook is uncertain for this year. OPEC expects another year of relatively strong demand growth of 2.25 million bpd, led by Asia, while the International Energy Agency expects much slower growth of 1.22 million bpd.

