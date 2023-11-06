News & Insights

Some October distressed bond volumes beat March 2020 levels -JPMorgan

November 06, 2023 — 11:33 am EST

Nov 6 (Reuters) - The volume of corporate bonds trading at distressed levels rose in October for the first time in seven months, according to research by JPMorgan JPM.N.

Much of the rise stems from the impact of elevated interest rates on highly leveraged borrowers.

The amount of high yield bonds, issued at par, trading below $90 increased $40 billion month over month to $674 billion, according to JPMorgan.

The volume of those trading below $50 and $70 increased by $5.7 billion and $8.9 billion to $25.5 billion and $96.7 billion.

"Due to the impact of higher rates on prices, the universe of HY bonds trading sub-$90 is above where it stood in March 2020," the report's authors noted.

Issuers that contributed to the October number include pharmaceutical supplier Bausch Health BHC.TO, telecommunications company Altice ATUS.N, and enterprise technology provider Lumen Technologies LUMN.N.

Corporate bonds most often trade at distressed levels when the issuer appears unable to meet their payments and carry poor credit ratings due to their risk of defaulting.

Credit rating agencies including Moody's and Fitch have forecast a rise in default rates in 2024, as the U.S. Federal Reserve's rate-hiking cycle hits company balance sheets.

