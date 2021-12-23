Some Non-Transparent ETFs Face a Tax Hit

The actively managed exchange traded fund space has become more lively with the addition of non-transparent ETFs, but with the year coming to an end, some of these new non-transparent offerings face year-end capital gains distributions.

Analysts and executives warned that a lack of redemptions from non-transparent products, along with their limited ability to use custom baskets in tax management, have caused several non-transparent ETFs to pass along year-end capital gains distributions, the Financial Times reports.

Among the 19 active non-transparent ETFs trading on January 1, 2021, 10 will issue a year-end capital gains distribution. Of the 10 non-transparent ETFs distributing capital gains, two will come with more than 5% of the ETF’s net asset value. The Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF (FBCV) is even expected to distribute a larger gain than its mutual fund counterpart.

In comparison, just 2% of the equity ETFs offered by the biggest ETF fund sponsors, including BlackRock, Vanguard, and State Street Global Advisors, issued a capital gains distribution for the year, according to CFRA data.

Many money managers have jumped into the non-transparent ETF space with clones or close mimics of existing mutual funds in the hopes of attracting more investor interest for actively managed strategies in a cheaper and potentially more tax-efficient investment vehicle. Many have strayed away from the traditional ETF wrapper into the non-transparent space in a bid to shield their secret sauce or better hide their proprietary trading strategies from potential front runners.

However, non-transparent ETFs have not been able to fully capitalize on the efficiencies of traditional ETFs through the use of the in-kind creation and redemption structure, or swapping a portfolio of securities with high embedded gains through so-called in-kind redemptions and using custom baskets to make portfolio moves without triggering a taxable event.

Furthermore, active strategies tend to have higher turnover rates compared to indexes due each individual manager's style, which then increases the chances of a taxable event. Consequently, many active non-transparent strategies have not been able to fully wash out the tax consequences of their trade executions.

Some, though, argue that this is not a big deal.

“We’ve been trying to deliver the message: ‘It’s not like these won’t pay any capital gains, but it’s all about maximising after-tax returns,’” Ed Rosenberg, head of American Century’s ETF business, told the Financial Times, adding that the non-transparent ETFs aimed to distribute gains that were 50% less than their equivalent mutual funds.

Similarly, Fidelity was “pleased with what we’ve seen so far” regarding its active equity ETFs being more tax-efficient than mutual funds, according to Greg Friedman, head of ETF management and strategy at Fidelity Investments.

For more news, information, and strategy, visit ETF Trends.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.