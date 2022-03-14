Some mills resume sugarcane crushing in Brazil's CS to make ethanol

SAO PAULO/NEW YORK, March 14 (Reuters) - A handful of mills resumed sugarcane crushing in Brazil's centre-south (CS) region after several weeks of zero crushing as they seek to produce ethanol and profit from sky-high prices for the biofuel, data from industry group Unica showed on Monday.

Unica said that 159,000 tonnes of sugarcane were processed in the second half of February, 76% less than in the same time a year earlier, but the first crushing activity since late last year. There was no sugar production and all the processed cane was used to make ethanol.

(Reporting by Roberto Samora and Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

