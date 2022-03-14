Commodities

Some mills resume sugarcane crushing in Brazil's CS to make ethanol

Contributors
Roberto Samora Reuters
Marcelo Teixeira Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MARCELO TEIXEIRA

A handful of mills resumed sugarcane crushing in Brazil's centre-south (CS) region after several weeks of zero crushing as they seek to produce ethanol and profit from sky-high prices for the biofuel, data from industry group Unica showed on Monday.

SAO PAULO/NEW YORK, March 14 (Reuters) - A handful of mills resumed sugarcane crushing in Brazil's centre-south (CS) region after several weeks of zero crushing as they seek to produce ethanol and profit from sky-high prices for the biofuel, data from industry group Unica showed on Monday.

Unica said that 159,000 tonnes of sugarcane were processed in the second half of February, 76% less than in the same time a year earlier, but the first crushing activity since late last year. There was no sugar production and all the processed cane was used to make ethanol.

(Reporting by Roberto Samora and Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((marcelo.teixeira@tr.com; +1 332 220 8062; Reuters Messaging: marcelo.teixeira.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net - https://twitter.com/tx_marcelo))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Commodities Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular