Some limelight for model portfolios

Model portfolios aren't especially attention adverse. It would help since they, along with technology upgrades and direct indexing increasingly are the cat's meow among a growing battalion of advisor practices, a recent report found, reported pegasus-one.org.

And, hey, when it comes to model portfolios, take time to peruse the instructions. That’s because, the portfolios, when used the right way, can do a good job freeing up the time of advisory firms, allowing them to dig in more on other responsibilities, according to the findings of “The Cerulli Edge ― US Advisor Edition.”

Model portfolios should give advisors more time to devote to other advanced and financial planning capabilities, Cerulli said.

Among larger advisory firms, model portfolios probably will be adopted for small client accounts with assets on the lower end of the spectrum. That way, the report said, advisors will be able to focus on clients generating nose bleed level numbers.

A strong catalyst for model portfolio adoption will emerge from the industry’s gradual segue in the direction of a financial planning oriented service, the report stated, according to napa-net.org.

