News & Insights

US Markets

'Some Like It Hot' leads 2023 Tony nominations

Credit: REUTERS/AUDE GUERRUCCI

May 02, 2023 — 09:20 am EDT

Written by Susan Heavey for Reuters ->

May 2 (Reuters) - Film-turned-musical "Some Like It Hot," led the nominations announced Tuesday for the 2023 Tony awards, the highest honors in American theater, followed by "& Juliet," "New York, New York," and "Shucked."

"Kimberly Akimbo," and a revival of "Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street," also topped the list of nominations by production for the 76th annual awards, according to a statement from the Tony Awards committee.

Actress Ariana DeBose will again host the ceremony, scheduled for June 11 at New York City's United Palace theater and airing live on CBS and on demand on Paramount+.

Best new musical nominees were "& Juliet," "Kimberly Akimbo," "New York, New York," "Shucked" and "Some Like it Hot," with "Sweeney Todd" and "Into the Woods" among the productions earning nods for best musical revival.

Best new play nominees were "Ain't No Mo'," "Between Riverside and Crazy," Cost of Living," "Fat Ham" and "Leopoldstadt" with August Wilson's "The Piano Lesson" and Suzan-Lori Parks' "Topdog/Underdog" earning nominations for best revival of a play, among other productions.

The stage adaptation of the 1959 crime comedy film "Some Like It Hot," opened on Broadway in December and topped the list with 13 nominations.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((sheavey@thomsonreuters.com; +1-202-898-8300;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.