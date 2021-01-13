Some JGB yields rise ahead of Powell speech, U.S. stimulus details

TOKYO, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Yields on some Japanese government bonds rose on Thursday ahead of comments by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell that may determine how soon the U.S. central bank will start reducing debt purchases.

However, trading was subdued as some investors remained on the sidelines ahead of an announcement on U.S. economic stimulus measures expected later in the day.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 fell 0.03 point to 151.87, with a trading volume of 14,134 lots.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC was flat at 0.025%. The 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC was flat at 0.405%.

The 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC was flat at 0.630%, but the 40-year JGB yield JP40YTN=JBTC rose 1 basis point to 0.675%.

The five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC rose 0.5 basis point to minus 0.105%.

The two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC rose 0.5 basis point to minus 0.125%.

(Reporting by the Tokyo markets team, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

