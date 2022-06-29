Commodities
Some Japanese buyers agree to Q3 aluminium premium of $148/T, down 14% from Q2

Yuka Obayashi Reuters
Some Japanese aluminium buyers have agreed at least with two global producers to pay a premium of $148 a tonne over the benchmark price for July-September shipments, down 14% from the current quarter, two sources directly involved in the pricing talks said on Wednesday.

The figure is lower than the $172 per tonne paid in the April-June quarter and marks a third consecutive quarterly drop. It is also below initial offers of $172-$177 made by producers.

Japan is Asia's biggest importer of aluminium and the premiums PREM-ALUM-JP for primary metal shipments it agrees to pay each quarter over the benchmark London Metal Exchange (LME) cash price CMAL0 set the benchmark for the region.

