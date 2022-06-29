Some Japanese buyers agree to Q3 aluminium premium of $148/T, down 14% from Q2

TOKYO, June 29 (Reuters) - Some Japanese aluminium buyers have agreed at least with two global producers to pay a premium of $148 a tonne over the benchmark price for July-September shipments, down 14% from the current quarter, two sources directly involved in the pricing talks said on Wednesday.

The figure is lower than the $172 per tonne paid in the April-June quarter and marks a third consecutive quarterly drop. It is also below initial offers of $172-$177 made by producers.

Japan is Asia's biggest importer of aluminium and the premiums PREM-ALUM-JP for primary metal shipments it agrees to pay each quarter over the benchmark London Metal Exchange (LME) cash price CMAL0 set the benchmark for the region.

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi, Editing by Louise Heavens)

