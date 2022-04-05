Some Japanese buyers agree Q2 aluminium premium of $172/T -sources

TOKYO, April 5 (Reuters) - Some Japanese aluminium buyers have agreed with at least two global producers to pay a premium of $172 a tonne over the benchmark price for April-June shipments, down 2.8% from the previous quarter, three sources directly involved in the pricing talks said.

The figure is lower than the $177 per tonne paid in the January-March quarter and marks a second consecutive quarterly drop. It is also lower than initial offers of $195-$250 made by producers.

Japan is Asia's biggest importer of aluminium and the premiums PREM-ALUM-JP for primary metal shipments it agrees to pay each quarter over the benchmark London Metal Exchange (LME) cash price CMAL0 set the benchmark for the region.

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi Editing by David Goodman )

