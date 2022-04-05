Commodities
Some Japanese buyers agree Q2 aluminium premium of $172/T -sources

TOKYO, April 5 (Reuters) - Some Japanese aluminium buyers have agreed with at least two global producers to pay a premium of $172 a tonne over the benchmark price for April-June shipments, down 2.8% from the previous quarter, three sources directly involved in the pricing talks said.

The figure is lower than the $177 per tonne paid in the January-March quarter and marks a second consecutive quarterly drop. It is also lower than initial offers of $195-$250 made by producers.

Japan is Asia's biggest importer of aluminium and the premiums PREM-ALUM-JP for primary metal shipments it agrees to pay each quarter over the benchmark London Metal Exchange (LME) cash price CMAL0 set the benchmark for the region.

