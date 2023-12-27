Some Japan buyers agree to pay Q1 aluminium premium of $90/T, down 7% Q/Q

TOKYO, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Some Japanese aluminium buyers have agreed to pay global producers a premium of $90 per metric ton over the benchmark price for shipments in January to March, down 7% from the current quarter, three sources directly involved in the pricing talks said.

The figure is lower than the $97 per ton paid in the October-December quarter and the initial offers of $95 made by producers.

Japan is Asia's major importer of the light metal, and the premiums PREM-ALUM-JP for primary metal shipments it agrees to pay each quarter over the benchmark London Metal Exchange (LME) cash price CMAL0 set the benchmark for the region.

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Sonali Paul)

