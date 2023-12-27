News & Insights

Commodities

Some Japan buyers agree to pay Q1 aluminium premium of $90/T, down 7% Q/Q

Credit: REUTERS/CHINA STRINGER NETWORK

December 27, 2023 — 07:46 pm EST

Written by Yuka Obayashi for Reuters ->

TOKYO, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Some Japanese aluminium buyers have agreed to pay global producers a premium of $90 per metric ton over the benchmark price for shipments in January to March, down 7% from the current quarter, three sources directly involved in the pricing talks said.

The figure is lower than the $97 per ton paid in the October-December quarter and the initial offers of $95 made by producers.

Japan is Asia's major importer of the light metal, and the premiums PREM-ALUM-JP for primary metal shipments it agrees to pay each quarter over the benchmark London Metal Exchange (LME) cash price CMAL0 set the benchmark for the region.

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Sonali Paul)

((Yuka.Obayashi@thomsonreuters.com; +813-4520-1265))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

CommoditiesWorld MarketsUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.