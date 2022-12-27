Some Japan buyers agree to pay Q1 aluminium premium of $86/T, 13% lower than Q4 -sources

TOKYO, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Some Japanese aluminium buyers have agreed to pay global producers a premium of $86 per tonne over the benchmark price for January-March shipments, down 13% from the current quarter, three people involved in the pricing talks said on Wednesday.

The figure is lower than the $99 per tonne paid in the October-December quarter and marks a fifth consecutive quarterly decline and the lowest premium since the October-December quarter of 2020.

Japan is Asia's biggest importer of the light metal and the premiums PREM-ALUM-JP for primary metal shipments it agrees to pay each quarter over the London Metal Exchange (LME) cash price CMAL0 set the benchmark for the region.

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

