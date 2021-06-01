Commodities

Some Japan buyers agree to pay 24-25% higher Q3 aluminium premium of $185/T

Some Japanese aluminium buyers have agreed to pay a global producer a premium of $185 per tonne over the benchmark price for July-September shipments, up 24-25% from the current quarter, three sources involved in the pricing talks said.

The figure is higher than the $148-$149 per tonne paid in the April-June quarter and marks the fourth straight quarterly increase and the highest premiums since the April-June quarter in 2015.

Japan is Asia's biggest importer of the light metal and the premiums PREM-ALUM-JP for primary metal shipments it agrees to pay each quarter over the benchmark London Metal Exchange (LME) cash price CMAL0 set the benchmark for the region.

