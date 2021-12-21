Some Investors May Be Worried About Zhongchao's (NASDAQ:ZCMD) Returns On Capital

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think Zhongchao (NASDAQ:ZCMD) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Zhongchao is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.10 = US$3.5m ÷ (US$37m - US$3.6m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2021).

Therefore, Zhongchao has an ROCE of 10%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 6.5% generated by the Consumer Services industry.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Zhongchao, check out these free graphs here.

How Are Returns Trending?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Zhongchao doesn't inspire confidence. Over the last three years, returns on capital have decreased to 10% from 25% three years ago. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

What We Can Learn From Zhongchao's ROCE

Even though returns on capital have fallen in the short term, we find it promising that revenue and capital employed have both increased for Zhongchao. These trends are starting to be recognized by investors since the stock has delivered a 1.1% gain to shareholders who've held over the last year. So this stock may still be an appealing investment opportunity, if other fundamentals prove to be sound.

