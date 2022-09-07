Some Investors May Be Worried About Tractor Supply's (NASDAQ:TSCO) Returns On Capital

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. So when we looked at Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO), they do have a high ROCE, but we weren't exactly elated from how returns are trending.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Tractor Supply, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.25 = US$1.4b ÷ (US$7.9b - US$2.2b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Thus, Tractor Supply has an ROCE of 25%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Specialty Retail industry average of 17%. NasdaqGS:TSCO Return on Capital Employed September 7th 2022

So How Is Tractor Supply's ROCE Trending?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Tractor Supply doesn't inspire confidence. Historically returns on capital were even higher at 34%, but they have dropped over the last five years. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

In Conclusion...

In summary, despite lower returns in the short term, we're encouraged to see that Tractor Supply is reinvesting for growth and has higher sales as a result. And long term investors must be optimistic going forward because the stock has returned a huge 227% to shareholders in the last five years. So while the underlying trends could already be accounted for by investors, we still think this stock is worth looking into further.

